Phocas Financial Corp. Acquires 72,056 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,368 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,056 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. owned approximately 0.24% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $3,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TPH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 30.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter worth $110,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. 99.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TPH. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th.

In other news, COO Thomas J. Mitchell sold 94,067 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total transaction of $1,780,688.31. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 371,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,029,485.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TPH remained flat at $18.46 on Tuesday. 4,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,391,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.51. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $14.59 and a one year high of $28.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.41.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

