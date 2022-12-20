Phocas Financial Corp. Boosts Position in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,836 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the quarter. Independent Bank Group comprises 1.1% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Phocas Financial Corp. owned 0.29% of Independent Bank Group worth $7,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBTX. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 11,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 5.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,884,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Independent Bank Group by 15.7% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the second quarter valued at $209,000. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independent Bank Group Stock Performance

Independent Bank Group stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,616. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.41. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.25 and a twelve month high of $79.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Independent Bank Group Announces Dividend

Independent Bank Group ( NASDAQ:IBTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.02). Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 31.47%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on IBTX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Hovde Group cut Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $82.50 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Independent Bank Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

