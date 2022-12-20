Phocas Financial Corp. Buys 4,190 Shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.44% of Golden Entertainment worth $4,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Golden Entertainment by 8.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 64.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after buying an additional 33,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Golden Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Stephen Arcana sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total transaction of $474,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 306,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,623,010.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment Trading Up 1.4 %

GDEN traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.53. 392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,489. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 2.37. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.53 and a 12-month high of $59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.23 and a 200 day moving average of $41.16.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $278.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.92 million. Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 8.04%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $79.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. CBRE Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Golden Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

About Golden Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, and Distributed Gaming. The Nevada Casino Resorts segment comprises of destination casino resort properties that include various food and beverage outlets, entertainment venues, and other amenities.

