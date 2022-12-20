Phocas Financial Corp. Buys 4,932 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,929 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. owned approximately 0.23% of Verint Systems worth $4,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRNT. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 357.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Verint Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRNT has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Verint Systems to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Verint Systems to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Verint Systems from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verint Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Insider Transactions at Verint Systems

Verint Systems Stock Performance

In related news, President Elan Moriah sold 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $79,627.20. Following the sale, the president now owns 117,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,422,915.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, President Elan Moriah sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $79,627.20. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 117,756 shares in the company, valued at $4,422,915.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 5,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $220,815.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,054,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,598,493.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,483 shares of company stock valued at $356,181 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,648. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.97. Verint Systems Inc. has a one year low of $31.63 and a one year high of $56.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

About Verint Systems

(Get Rating)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

