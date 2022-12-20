Phocas Financial Corp. Grows Position in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,931 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $5,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,776,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,983,000. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $38,990,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,891,000 after buying an additional 791,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,616,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PENN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CBRE Group decreased their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on PENN Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PENN Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PENN Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.63.
PENN Entertainment Stock Performance
PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. PENN Entertainment had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 3.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.
PENN Entertainment Profile
PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates 44 properties in 20 states; online sports betting in 13 jurisdictions; and iCasino in five under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet.
