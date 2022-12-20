Phocas Financial Corp. Purchases 1,436 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.23% of StoneX Group worth $3,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNEX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in StoneX Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SNEX traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $95.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,148. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.99. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.76 and a 12 month high of $103.00.

In related news, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 18,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.34, for a total transaction of $1,884,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,610,323.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO William J. Dunaway sold 600 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total value of $55,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,691,201.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 18,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.34, for a total transaction of $1,884,924.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,610,323.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,211 shares of company stock worth $2,431,252. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

