Phocas Financial Corp. Purchases 6,828 Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,176 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,828 shares during the quarter. Ameris Bancorp makes up approximately 1.4% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Phocas Financial Corp. owned 0.29% of Ameris Bancorp worth $8,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABCB. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 34.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 356.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 202.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABCB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James downgraded Ameris Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.75.

Ameris Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of ABCB traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.13. 2,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,799. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.10. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $38.22 and a 52-week high of $55.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.02). Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 31.01% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $278.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.57 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameris Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.02%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider William D. Mckendry sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total transaction of $155,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,357.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ameris Bancorp news, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $58,094.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,604.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William D. Mckendry sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total value of $155,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,357.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

