Phocas Financial Corp. Raises Stake in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,954 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares during the quarter. Preferred Bank makes up approximately 1.5% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.98% of Preferred Bank worth $9,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Preferred Bank by 1,224.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Preferred Bank by 73.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Preferred Bank by 887.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

Preferred Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PFBC traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,530. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.52. Preferred Bank has a one year low of $64.10 and a one year high of $81.97.

Preferred Bank Increases Dividend

Preferred Bank ( NASDAQ:PFBC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.28. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 44.53%. The firm had revenue of $68.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.37 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This is a boost from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on PFBC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Preferred Bank to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.20.

Preferred Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.