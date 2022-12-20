PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) Plans $0.11 Dividend

PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1118 per share on Monday, January 16th. This represents a yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

PHX Energy Services Price Performance

PHXHF stock opened at $5.30 on Tuesday. PHX Energy Services has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $6.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.84.

Get PHX Energy Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on PHXHF. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

PHX Energy Services Company Profile

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, Albania, and the Middle East. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high-performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.