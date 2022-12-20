Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Stock Position Raised by West Bancorporation Inc.

West Bancorporation Inc. lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the quarter. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,911,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,808,000 after buying an additional 1,072,235 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 823.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,109,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,131,000 after buying an additional 989,421 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,313,000 after buying an additional 808,207 shares in the last quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 188.9% in the 1st quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp now owns 729,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,971,000 after buying an additional 477,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,202,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $746,008,000 after buying an additional 362,357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, CEO Barbara D. Lockwood sold 689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total value of $53,659.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

A number of research firms have issued reports on PNW. Siebert Williams Shank increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $72.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.77.

PNW stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.65. 22,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,901. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $59.03 and a one year high of $80.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.26. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Equities analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.865 dividend. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.31%.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.