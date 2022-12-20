Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.58.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PAGP. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Plains GP from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Plains GP from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Plains GP in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Plains GP Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE PAGP opened at $12.11 on Tuesday. Plains GP has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $13.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.81.

Plains GP Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Plains GP

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 82.08%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Plains GP by 407.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 6,119 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Plains GP by 1,011.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 7,890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

