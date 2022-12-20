Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.59

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.59 and last traded at $12.66, with a volume of 59941 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.91.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PLUG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.09.

The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.88.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.05). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 15.56% and a negative net margin of 107.91%. The company had revenue of $188.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.94 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,003,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,071,588,000 after acquiring an additional 712,632 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,496,523 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,444,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463,961 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,008,927 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $294,328,000 after acquiring an additional 826,142 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 13,421,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $222,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,162,711 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,977,000 after acquiring an additional 548,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

