Pocket Network Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $73.08 Million (POKT)

Pocket Network (POKT) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. Over the last seven days, Pocket Network has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. Pocket Network has a market capitalization of $73.08 million and approximately $860,833.12 worth of Pocket Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pocket Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0717 or 0.00000436 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Pocket Network

Pocket Network’s launch date was July 28th, 2020. Pocket Network’s total supply is 1,146,111,711 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,807,684 tokens. Pocket Network’s official Twitter account is @poktnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pocket Network is forum.pokt.network. The Reddit community for Pocket Network is https://reddit.com/r/poktnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pocket Network’s official website is www.pokt.network.

Buying and Selling Pocket Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Pocket Network is a multi-chain relay protocol that incentivizes RPC nodes to provide DApps and their users with Web3 access.Using Pocket Network is similar to any other RPC. If you're already using a centralized RPC provider, the Pocket Portal was built to allow a transition with URLs you can claim. Alternatively, you can integrate directly with PocketJS.”

