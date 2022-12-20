Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR) Announces GBX 14 Dividend

Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, November 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.17) per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON POLR opened at GBX 482.80 ($5.86) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Polar Capital has a 12-month low of GBX 380.50 ($4.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 810 ($9.84). The company has a market capitalization of £486.62 million and a PE ratio of 1,173.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 458.42 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 473.61.

In other news, insider Jamie M. B. Cayzer-Colvin bought 57,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 429 ($5.21) per share, for a total transaction of £246,782.25 ($299,784.07).

