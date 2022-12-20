Polymesh (POLYX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $74.07 Million

Polymesh (POLYX) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One Polymesh token can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000840 BTC on major exchanges. Polymesh has a total market cap of $74.07 million and $7.55 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Polymesh has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polymesh Profile

Polymesh’s total supply is 522,161,895 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polymesh’s official website is polymesh.network.

Buying and Selling Polymesh

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymesh (POLYX) is a cryptocurrency . Polymesh has a current supply of 522,161,894.521625 with 403,259,917 in circulation. The last known price of Polymesh is 0.13636242 USD and is down -4.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $6,603,025.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polymesh.network/.”

