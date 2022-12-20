PotCoin (POT) Trading Down 11.1% Over Last Week

PotCoin (POT) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $382,424.26 and approximately $267.35 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.30 or 0.00388878 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00031397 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00022299 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00006117 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000974 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00017748 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000333 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,757,254 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com.

PotCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.