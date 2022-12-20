PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Gap Down to $44.48

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $44.48, but opened at $42.65. PotlatchDeltic shares last traded at $43.06, with a volume of 1,474 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on PotlatchDeltic to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.60.

PotlatchDeltic Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.79 and a 200-day moving average of $45.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.15.

PotlatchDeltic Cuts Dividend

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 27.84%. The business had revenue of $306.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.03%.

PotlatchDeltic declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 31st that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at PotlatchDeltic

In related news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 11,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $464,511.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,151 shares in the company, valued at $6,622,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PotlatchDeltic

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 13.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,449,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,471,000 after purchasing an additional 173,656 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 41,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the third quarter worth $433,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 14.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 12,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 46.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

