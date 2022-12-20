Prom (PROM) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $75.82 Million

Prom (PROM) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. During the last seven days, Prom has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Prom token can now be purchased for approximately $4.15 or 0.00024682 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Prom has a total market capitalization of $75.82 million and $2.19 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00014422 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 44.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036760 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00041230 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005939 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00020238 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00226789 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003782 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official website is prom.io. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.22473378 USD and is down -1.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $2,273,995.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.