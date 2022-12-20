Prometeus Reaches Market Cap of $80.97 Million (PROM)

Prometeus (PROM) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 20th. One Prometeus coin can now be purchased for about $4.21 or 0.00024911 BTC on major exchanges. Prometeus has a total market capitalization of $80.97 million and approximately $211,432.64 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Prometeus has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Prometeus Coin Profile

Prometeus’ genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins. The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network.

Buying and Selling Prometeus

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

