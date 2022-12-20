ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Shares Acquired by GenWealth Group Inc.

GenWealth Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,568 shares during the quarter. ProShares Ultra QQQ makes up about 0.9% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. GenWealth Group Inc. owned 0.11% of ProShares Ultra QQQ worth $2,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 166.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 360,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,646,000 after acquiring an additional 225,142 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,405,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,303,000. DRW Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 15.4% during the first quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 151,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,927,000 after acquiring an additional 20,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 150.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 125,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after acquiring an additional 376,080 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:QLD traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.14. The company had a trading volume of 169,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,780,704. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a twelve month low of $32.97 and a twelve month high of $92.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.60.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Company Profile

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

