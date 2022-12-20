ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) is TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s 4th Largest Position

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 988,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 309,000 shares during the period. ProShares UltraPro QQQ makes up about 6.9% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of ProShares UltraPro QQQ worth $19,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 41.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 10.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the first quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 157.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,696,000 after acquiring an additional 112,397 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ stock opened at $17.97 on Tuesday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $16.32 and a fifty-two week high of $87.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.69 and a 200 day moving average of $25.40.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

