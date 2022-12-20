Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.24

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.24 and last traded at $4.25, with a volume of 33826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PTRA shares. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Proterra in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Proterra in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.21.

Proterra Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 6.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.56. The stock has a market cap of $956.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Proterra ( NASDAQ:PTRA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $96.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.43 million. Proterra had a negative net margin of 67.87% and a negative return on equity of 32.62%. On average, analysts expect that Proterra Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joann Covington sold 52,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $393,869.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,708.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Proterra

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Proterra by 1.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 155,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Proterra by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 12,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in Proterra by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Proterra by 36.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Proterra by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 296,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 58.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Proterra

Proterra Inc provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Proterra Powered and Energy and Proterra Transit business units. The Proterra Powered and Energy business unit designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and integrates battery systems and electrification solutions into vehicles for commercial vehicle OEM customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications.

Featured Articles

