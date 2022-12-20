Proton Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $22.67 Million (XPR)

Proton (XPR) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. Proton has a total market cap of $22.67 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Proton has traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar. One Proton coin can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Proton Coin Profile

Proton’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 13,958,714,751 coins and its circulating supply is 13,895,689,639 coins. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/protonchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Proton’s official message board is blog.protonchain.com. Proton’s official Twitter account is @protonxpr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Proton’s official website is www.proton.org.

Proton Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

