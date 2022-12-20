Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom (OTCMKTS:ROSYY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.01

Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom (OTCMKTS:ROSYY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.01 and last traded at $1.01, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.
Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.01.
Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom Company Profile
Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom provides digital services and solutions in Russia. The company provides Rostelecom Key, a service for households that offers smart intercom and online telemetry of resource meters; Pay TV; Wink, a digital video services; and smart home services, as well as video surveillance platform.
See Also
