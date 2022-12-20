Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd.
Putnam Premier Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years.
Putnam Premier Income Trust Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE PPT opened at $3.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.74. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $4.39.
Institutional Trading of Putnam Premier Income Trust
Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile
Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

