Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd.

Putnam Premier Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE PPT opened at $3.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.74. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $4.39.

Institutional Trading of Putnam Premier Income Trust

Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 19.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,273,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 203,297 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 56.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 445,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 160,869 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 8.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 345,171 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 25,700 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 30.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 135,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 31,951 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 3.0% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 132,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.43% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

