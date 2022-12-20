Quant (QNT) Price Hits $107.82 on Top Exchanges

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. Quant has a total market cap of $1.30 billion and $28.56 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Quant has traded down 13% against the dollar. One Quant token can currently be purchased for approximately $107.82 or 0.00641592 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001622 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000273 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000339 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $876.09 or 0.05208781 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.64 or 0.00497267 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000203 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,955.58 or 0.29463317 BTC.
About Quant
Quant’s genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. The official website for Quant is quant.network. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quant is https://reddit.com/r/quantnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Quant Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Quant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.