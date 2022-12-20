Radio Caca 24 Hour Volume Hits $4.73 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 20th. In the last week, Radio Caca has traded down 10.3% against the dollar. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $61.24 million and approximately $4.73 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radio Caca token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.49 or 0.01495933 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00009338 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00019940 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00032375 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000476 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $288.90 or 0.01718465 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Radio Caca Token Profile

Radio Caca (CRYPTO:RACA) is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,733,771,074 tokens. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

