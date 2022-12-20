Radio Caca Hits 24 Hour Volume of $4.72 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Over the last week, Radio Caca has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. One Radio Caca token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $61.01 million and $4.72 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $253.64 or 0.01502242 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00009511 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00020226 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00031917 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000476 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $289.85 or 0.01716681 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

RACA is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,733,771,074 tokens. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

