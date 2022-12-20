Radix (XRD) Price Down 13% Over Last 7 Days

Radix (XRD) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 20th. One Radix coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0344 or 0.00000204 BTC on popular exchanges. Radix has a market cap of $170.96 million and approximately $247,521.03 worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Radix has traded down 13% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Radix

Radix launched on July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 12,123,620,561 coins and its circulating supply is 4,964,765,874 coins. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radix’s official message board is www.radixdlt.com/blog.

Radix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XRD is the native token of the Radix Mainnet and may be used for securing the network, accessing DeFi, deploying smart contracts and paying for transactions.”

