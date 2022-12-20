Raymond James Lowers TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Price Target to C$16.50

TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$18.00 to C$16.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of TransAlta Renewables from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of TransAlta Renewables from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th.

TransAlta Renewables Trading Down 5.3 %

TRSWF stock opened at $7.78 on Friday. TransAlta Renewables has a 12-month low of $7.78 and a 12-month high of $15.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.98.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

