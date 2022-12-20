Reach plc (LON:RCH) Insider Sells £142,496.90 in Stock

Reach plc (LON:RCH – Get Rating) insider Jim Mullen sold 156,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 91 ($1.11), for a total transaction of £142,496.90 ($173,101.19).

On Thursday, December 15th, Jim Mullen sold 320,926 shares of Reach stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 99 ($1.20), for a total value of £317,716.74 ($385,953.28).

Shares of LON RCH opened at GBX 92.45 ($1.12) on Tuesday. Reach plc has a 52-week low of GBX 64.40 ($0.78) and a 52-week high of GBX 293 ($3.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 100.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 95.19. The stock has a market cap of £292.19 million and a PE ratio of 440.00.

Separately, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 80 ($0.97) target price on shares of Reach in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Reach plc operates as a national and regional news publisher in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company has various national and regional brands across print and online, including HullLive, DerbyshireLive, belfastlive, BristoLive, football.london, Devon Live, TeessideLive, edinburghlive, Mylondon, Corkbeo, Dailystar, Mirror, Daily Express, Daily Record, ChronicleLive, OK!, ECHO, LeicestershireLive, Manchester Evening News, and BirminghamLive.

