Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Vinci (DG)

Vinci (EPA: DG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/15/2022 – Vinci was given a new €116.00 ($123.40) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

12/15/2022 – Vinci was given a new €116.00 ($123.40) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/13/2022 – Vinci was given a new €118.00 ($125.53) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

12/13/2022 – Vinci was given a new €110.00 ($117.02) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

12/6/2022 – Vinci was given a new €116.00 ($123.40) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/2/2022 – Vinci was given a new €110.00 ($117.02) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

12/2/2022 – Vinci was given a new €105.00 ($111.70) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

11/21/2022 – Vinci was given a new €111.00 ($118.09) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

11/17/2022 – Vinci was given a new €113.00 ($120.21) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/26/2022 – Vinci was given a new €118.00 ($125.53) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/26/2022 – Vinci was given a new €111.00 ($118.09) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/26/2022 – Vinci was given a new €124.00 ($131.91) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/26/2022 – Vinci was given a new €113.00 ($120.21) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/25/2022 – Vinci was given a new €110.00 ($117.02) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

10/25/2022 – Vinci was given a new €105.00 ($111.70) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Vinci Trading Up 0.5 %

Vinci stock traded up €0.47 ($0.50) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €92.86 ($98.79). The company had a trading volume of 650,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,000. Vinci SA has a 12-month low of €69.54 ($73.98) and a 12-month high of €88.80 ($94.47). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €93.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is €90.75.

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

