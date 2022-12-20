Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for KVH Industries (KVHI)

KVH Industries (NASDAQ: KVHI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/8/2022 – KVH Industries was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating.

12/7/2022 – KVH Industries was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/7/2022 – KVH Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $12.00 to $13.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/6/2022 – KVH Industries was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating.

KVH Industries Stock Performance

KVHI traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,343. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.37 and its 200-day moving average is $9.39. KVH Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.89 and a 52 week high of $11.88. The firm has a market cap of $187.79 million, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.56.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $35.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.10 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KVH Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVHI. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in KVH Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,680 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in KVH Industries by 2.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,822 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in KVH Industries by 66.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,017 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in KVH Industries by 18.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of KVH Industries by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,281 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 8,253 shares in the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

