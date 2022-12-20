Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,425 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOC. Kings Point Capital Management grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 83.3% in the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 406.7% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman to $570.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $544.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $516.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $540.36.

NYSE NOC traded up $6.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $538.89. 7,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903,972. The firm has a market cap of $82.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $522.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $491.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $364.62 and a 1-year high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.09 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 27.99%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.66%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

