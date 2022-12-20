Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $2.60 Million Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 3.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $198,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $220,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,035,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $572,282,000 after acquiring an additional 960,905 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total value of $111,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,152.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of DLR traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $99.47. 15,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,762,612. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.76 and a 52 week high of $178.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.96. The company has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 100.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DLR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $151.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Digital Realty Trust to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Further Reading

