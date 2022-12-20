Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Lowers Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd trimmed its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,333 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth $359,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 30,215 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 287,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $60,936,000 after acquiring an additional 41,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 467,181 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $75,337,000 after acquiring an additional 64,157 shares in the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total transaction of $345,667.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,172,255,996.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total transaction of $345,667.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,172,255,996.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 47,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.88, for a total value of $6,823,123.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,786,056.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 191,422 shares of company stock worth $29,080,874. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. Northland Securities began coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Salesforce from $193.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Guggenheim raised Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Salesforce from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.85.

CRM stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.37. 135,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,677,564. The company has a market cap of $129.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 460.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.85 and its 200 day moving average is $161.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.89 and a 12-month high of $260.78.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

