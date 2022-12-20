Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,667,195,000 after buying an additional 184,047 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 6.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,219,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,814,408,000 after purchasing an additional 316,868 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,008,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $786,657,000 after purchasing an additional 96,432 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,104,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,453,000 after purchasing an additional 37,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 985,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,640,000 after purchasing an additional 55,103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson acquired 500 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $218.44 per share, for a total transaction of $109,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ESS. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Essex Property Trust from $336.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $219.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $324.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.70.

Shares of NYSE:ESS traded down $2.04 on Tuesday, hitting $206.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,584. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.76 and a 52-week high of $363.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $217.98 and a 200 day moving average of $249.54. The company has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 159.42%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

