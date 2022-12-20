Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,632 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 11,016 shares during the quarter. Pathward Financial accounts for about 1.0% of Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd owned about 0.17% of Pathward Financial worth $6,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Pathward Financial by 67.4% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 364,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $14,111,000 after buying an additional 146,900 shares during the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,225,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Pathward Financial by 9.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,619,290 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $89,010,000 after purchasing an additional 134,591 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pathward Financial by 13.3% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 985,459 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $38,108,000 after purchasing an additional 115,466 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Pathward Financial by 3.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,606,514 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $100,794,000 after purchasing an additional 94,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CASH. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Pathward Financial from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pathward Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Pathward Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASH traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.91. 711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,804. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.30. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.65. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.16 and a 52 week high of $63.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.82%.

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts.

