Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 1,381 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 505.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of ADP traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $243.37. The company had a trading volume of 7,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $100.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.83. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.26 and a twelve month high of $274.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $248.05 and its 200-day moving average is $236.46.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 69.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.09.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

