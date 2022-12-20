Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 15,684 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 99,170 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 15,684 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 26.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,277,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,856,414,000 after buying an additional 20,251,251 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 62.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,028,000 after buying an additional 5,880,050 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 18.7% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 28,263,627 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,109,065,000 after buying an additional 4,457,024 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 535.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,754,976 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $222,628,000 after buying an additional 4,007,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 522.7% during the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300,647 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $129,517,000 after buying an additional 2,770,602 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Up 0.9 %

CMCSA traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.28. The company had a trading volume of 354,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,814,572. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $52.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $148.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.01.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.68 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 93.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Comcast from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.55.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.