Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 2,041 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd reduced its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,041 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rain Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 1.8% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in S&P Global by 2.5% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 8.2% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 2.8% during the second quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other S&P Global news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total transaction of $369,271.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200,925.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

S&P Global Trading Down 0.9 %

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPGI. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $356.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.19.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded down $2.90 on Tuesday, hitting $332.76. The company had a trading volume of 18,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,262. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $331.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $342.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.32 and a 1 year high of $481.44.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. Equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 28.43%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

