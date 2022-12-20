Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 3,887 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd decreased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,525 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 3,887 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in American Express by 2.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,928,905 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $683,249,000 after purchasing an additional 115,738 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 29.6% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 193,646 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $26,840,000 after acquiring an additional 44,222 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of American Express by 32.9% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,938 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the first quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its position in American Express by 7.2% in the first quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 46,137 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of AXP traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.83. The stock had a trading volume of 28,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,540,779. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $108.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.39 and its 200 day moving average is $149.89. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.58.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

