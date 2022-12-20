Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 4,633 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,926 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 4,633 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 10.3% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 83,835 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,828 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 8,197.7% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 10,621 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 10,493 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 51,673 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,156,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $584,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Oracle by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,672 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Price Performance

Oracle stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.23. 103,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,448,968. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $96.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.71 and its 200-day moving average is $73.50.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The company had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 690,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,987,200. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Oracle from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.08.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.