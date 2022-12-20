Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Trims Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,014 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in Broadcom by 94.4% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,283,000 after acquiring an additional 36,458 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 20.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,887,000 after buying an additional 87,945 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 62,744.2% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 319,877 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 319,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 58.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 968,802 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $610,035,000 after acquiring an additional 358,508 shares during the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Broadcom to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $630.00 to $662.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $669.00.

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AVGO traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $547.53. 26,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,393,654. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $497.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $505.46. The company has a market capitalization of $221.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.89%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

