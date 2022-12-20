Reef (REEF) Reaches Market Cap of $54.34 Million

Reef (REEF) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 20th. Over the last seven days, Reef has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. Reef has a market cap of $54.34 million and approximately $11.25 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Reef coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Reef alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00007679 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $892.39 or 0.05310484 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.53 or 0.00497084 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Reef Coin Profile

Reef (CRYPTO:REEF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 20,890,593,543 coins. The official message board for Reef is medium.com/@reefdefi. Reef’s official Twitter account is @reef_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Reef is https://reddit.com/r/reefdefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Reef is reef.io.

Buying and Selling Reef

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine.Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain governance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Reef Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Reef and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.