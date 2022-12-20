Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Overweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $72.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $70.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $57.50 to $62.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Regency Centers Trading Down 0.6 %

Regency Centers stock opened at $62.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.16. Regency Centers has a 52 week low of $51.97 and a 52 week high of $78.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.12.

Regency Centers Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. This is an increase from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,666,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000,000 after purchasing an additional 76,021 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,168,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,169,000 after purchasing an additional 317,892 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,146,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,325,000 after purchasing an additional 203,115 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,197,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,728,000 after purchasing an additional 274,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,392,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.