Relay Token (RELAY) Trading 1.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Relay Token (RELAY) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. One Relay Token token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000639 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Relay Token has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. Relay Token has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion and $5.51 worth of Relay Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Relay Token

Relay Token’s launch date was August 2nd, 2021. Relay Token’s total supply is 8,865,480 tokens. The official message board for Relay Token is medium.com/@relay_chain. Relay Token’s official Twitter account is @relay_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Relay Token’s official website is www.relaychain.com.

Relay Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RelayChain.com provides cross-chain token transfers between the world's leading blockchains. Facilitating cross-chain DeFi interoperability to partners via BaaS (Bridging as a Service). Liquidity providers are rewarded in the chain’s native gas token (ETH, AVAX, MATIC, BNB, HT, etc).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relay Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Relay Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Relay Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

