Reply (OTC:RPYTF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Reply (OTC:RPYTF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Reply Stock Performance
OTC:RPYTF opened at $95.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.34. Reply has a 12-month low of $95.00 and a 12-month high of $210.00.
Reply Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Reply (RPYTF)
- Can Chewy Fetch Double Digit Gains in 2023?
- 5 Down But Not Out Stocks To Watch For 2023
- Eli Lilly Expects Enduring Growth, Despite Immediate Challenges
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Up 200% In One Day, Here’s Why
- Four Profitable RV Stocks To Ride Out Recession
Receive News & Ratings for Reply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.