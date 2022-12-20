Research Analysts’ New Coverage for December 19th (ANCTF, BBY, BIG, CASY, CPRI, DG, DLMAF, DLTR, DRVN, FIVE)

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2022

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, December 19th:

Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Big Lots (NYSE:BIG). They issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY). Credit Suisse Group AG issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI). Raymond James issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG began coverage on shares of Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF). Credit Suisse Group AG issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG began coverage on shares of Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN). Credit Suisse Group AG issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE). Credit Suisse Group AG issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND). Credit Suisse Group AG issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO). Credit Suisse Group AG issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW). Credit Suisse Group AG issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Tapestry (NYSE:TPR). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.