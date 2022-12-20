Research Analysts’ New Coverage for December 19th (ANCTF, BBY, BIG, CASY, CPRI, DG, DLMAF, DLTR, DRVN, FIVE)

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, December 19th:

Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc alerts:

Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG)

Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on shares of. They issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY). Credit Suisse Group AG issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI). Raymond James issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG began coverage on shares of Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF). Credit Suisse Group AG issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG began coverage on shares of Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN). Credit Suisse Group AG issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE). Credit Suisse Group AG issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND). Credit Suisse Group AG issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO). Credit Suisse Group AG issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW). Credit Suisse Group AG issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Tapestry (NYSE:TPR). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.