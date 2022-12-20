Retirement Planning Group Acquires Shares of 2,074 The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Retirement Planning Group bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 327.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 8,014 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 11,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.9% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 114,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,540,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

TRV opened at $183.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $181.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.76. The firm has a market cap of $43.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.66. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.65 and a twelve month high of $191.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.43. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.19%.

TRV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.33.

In other news, EVP Daniel Tei-Hwa Yin sold 5,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.48, for a total value of $986,504.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,756 shares in the company, valued at $9,189,530.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.88, for a total value of $379,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,774,757.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Tei-Hwa Yin sold 5,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.48, for a total value of $986,504.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,189,530.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,485 shares of company stock valued at $14,105,670. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

